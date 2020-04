Asking for help during these troubling times can be hard, especially if you feel stressed or confused. So what can you do to protect your mental health as the coronavirus outbreak unfolds? Lisa Kaplin is a psychologist, certified professional life and executive coach. She joins Ji to talk about the anxiety we’re all feeling these days, why we hate asking for help, and much more. For more information on Lisa Kaplin, visit www.lisakaplin.com.

