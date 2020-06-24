Planning a micro-wedding? One south suburb wedding venue might have an opening for your special day

Small businesses are at the heart of a wedding industry hit hard by coronavirus. One local wedding venue, Farmington Lake, has unexpected openings available for petite or micro weddings (50 people and less) as Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening. Owner Melanie Lauffer shared that wedding postponements and rescheduling in 2021, has left the Mokena working farm’s event calendar open in the near future. Family owned since 1856, Farmington Lake is a tranquil, romantic setting for a small ceremony for couples interested in tying the knot soon.
