Feeling discouraged looking for a job during the Covid-19 pandemic? Alexa Shoen, author of the new book #ENTRYLEVELBOSS: How To Get Any Job You Want, remembers starting her career after the global financial crisis. Harnessing those lessons learned during her personal journey and research she’s created a 9 step guide of proven strategies to getting the job you want whether it’s entry-level or a career pivot.

