New York Times bestselling author Jemar Tisby on how the ‘context of compromise’ creates complicity in American churches

Author Jemar Tisby “The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism”

Jemar Tisby, author of “The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism,” speaks with Ji about his latest book that tells the story of how Christians have reinforced theories of racial superiority and inferiority—and motivates readers to take bold action to ensure a future of equity and justice.

Catch Jamar on Friday, June 19 – Juneteenth – at 10:00 a.m. CT — “Free To Be Free” event with special guests and events in honor of Black freedom. Visit wwwthewitnessbcc.com for more information.

