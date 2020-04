Burst Into Books founder Jurema Gorham has teamed up with other community leaders to help support families during this difficult time. The organization is providing families with FREE COVID-19 Youth Activity Relief Bag. These bags are filled with books and activities that are geared towards kindergarten to 8th-grade students. Residents across Chicago can request a bag or offer donations by emailing the organizers or calling (312) 983-2655. The books will be delivered every Friday.