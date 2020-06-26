Local news producer turned screenwriter shares how she found success in Hollywood

After 20 years in the news business, Sylvia L. Jones, turned in her press badge to try and make it in Hollywood. The Chicagoan found success after just four years and has continued her rapid ascension in the writers room. She now splits her time between Los Angeles and Chicago and has multiple credits to her name including launching Showtime’s “The Chi” and USA’s “Suits” spinoff “Pearson.” She also developed and wrote the biopic “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel,” executive produced by Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige, which garnered 2.7 million views on its premier, Lifetime’s most highly viewed program in four years.

For aspiring screenwriters, and anyone interested in learning more about Sylvia’s greatest lessons and advice on taking a leap, join her on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. CT for a Masterclass about her journey. It is sponsored by the Chicago Film Office and hosted by ABC7 Chicago anchor Hosea Sanders. This free event will be available on Facebook Live, but guests must register at https://facebook.com/events/s/screenwriting-masterclass-sylv/305680730595828/?ti=icl