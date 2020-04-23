Local Chicago photographer offers virtual photoshoot sessions in midst of COVID-19

A local photographer is using Facetime to capture precious family moments during the age of coronavirus. Chicago photographer Jeremy Lawson speaks with Ji to talk about how he got into his new virtual photoshoot business. To find out how you can get your virtual picture taken by Jeremy, email jlp@jeremyLAWSONphotography.com.
Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:
Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Click for more.)