Local Chicago photographer offers virtual photoshoot sessions in midst of COVID-19

Ji Suk Yi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local photographer is using Facetime to capture precious family moments during the age of coronavirus. Chicago photographer Jeremy Lawson speaks with Ji to talk about how he got into his new virtual photoshoot business. To find out how you can get your virtual picture taken by Jeremy, email jlp@jeremyLAWSONphotography.com.

Ji Suk Yi
Born in South Korea, Ji Suk Yi immigrated to the U.S. when she was almost five years old. She had an eclectic childhood— a fusion of Southern and Korean American culture. She’s called Chicago home since 2006. (Click for more.)

