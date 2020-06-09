Listen Now
Libertyville author Gail Lukasik reflects on her mother’s struggles of being biracial passing as white in her book “White Like Her: My Family’s Story of Race and Racial Passing”

Award-winning author Gail Lukasik “White Like Her: My Family’s Story of Race and Racial Passing”

Award-winning author and Libertyville native Gail Lukasik speaks with Ji about her critically acclaimed book: White Like Her: My Family’s Story of Race and Racial Passing. The book recounts the story of her mother’s “passing” for white, her struggle with the shame of mother’s choice, and her subsequent journey of self-discovery and redemption. FGW Productions in partnership with ICM (International Creative Management) has optioned the film and TV rights for White Like Her. The book is in development as a TV dramatic series.

