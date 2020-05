Ji catches up with the great Nancy Loo! Nancy reflects on her most rememberable moments with the WGN Morning News crew. But this isn’t a total goodbye. She will be joining Nexstar’s new primetime national newscast News Nation, which debuts on WGN America Sept. 1. She’s moving to Los Angeles to become News Nation’s West Coast correspondent. We will miss you Nancy Loo!

