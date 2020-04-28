Listen Now
Kevin Pang on his new cookbook:” The Parachute Bing Bread Book”

Ji Suk Yi

The Parachute Bing Bread Book by Beverly Kim, Johnny Clark, and Kevin Pang.

Have you ever been to Chicago restaurant Parachute and tried their Bing Bread? It’s a sight and smell that will make your mouth water. The bread is filled with gooey melted white cheddar, savory scallions, tender potatoes, studded with the finest Kentucky bacon, and slathered with whipped sour cream butter. Award-winning food writer Kevin Pang joins Ji to discuss his new cookbook, The Parachute Bing Bread Book— a 32-page cookbook that teaches you the exact method employed at the restaurant. If you want to get your copy of the book, click here.

