YouTuber and motivational sensation Kennedy Jordan Turner joins Ji to talk about her new book Little Black Pearls for Little Black Girls. Authored together with her mother, Dominique Jordan Turner, this book is filled with beautiful pearls of wisdom to inspire pride and confidence in the reader. If your little one could use a boost of confidence or a closer connection with you during this difficult time, then this is a must-read for all ages!

