Joffrey Ballet’s Derrick Agnoletti on how he is coping with the lockdown: “Chicago is our home so I know that we will back”

** ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF FEB. 23-26 ** Dancer Derrick Agnoletti rehearses a tarantella from the Joffrey Ballet’s production of “Romeo and Juliet,” at the company’s studios in Chicago on Jan. 25, 2006. The production runs through Feb. 26. This year marks the golden anniversary of the company which started with six-members in New York and toured the country in a station wagon pulling a trailer, with the dancers unloading the equipment, ironing the costumes and setting the lights. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Ji speaks with Joffrey Ballet’s Derrick Agnoletti to talk about ballet in the time of coronavirus. He also talks about what exercises he is doing at home to stay strong and flexible and the different virtual programs the company is doing via Instagram. Every Thursday at 2 pm, Joffrey Rehearsal Director Adam Blyde hosts “On Cue,” a weekly check-in (via @joffreyballet Instagram LIVE) with a Joffrey Company Artist about how they’re staying fit, what they’re doing to stay sane and even share some of their favorite quarantine recipes.