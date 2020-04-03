Ji Suk Yi hosts weekday evenings beginning at 7pm on WGN Radio.

Ji was a daily contributing host on ABC7 Chicago’s Windy City LIVE for seven seasons (2011-2018). She was also a feature writer and host for the Chicago Sun-Times digital series “The Grid: Neighborhood Eats,” highlighting delicious neighborhood hidden gems from restaurants, bars, delis, bakeries and ice cream parlors.

Born in South Korea, she immigrated to the U.S. when she was almost five years old. She had an eclectic childhood— a fusion of Southern and Korean American culture – growing up in a rural town in western North Carolina eating southern soul food alongside kimchi and rice!

Ji attended Salem College and received her law degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She’s called Chicago home since 2006 and lives in Uptown with her cat Sasha.