Jeremy Joyce created Black People Eats to promote and celebrate Black-owned restaurants. He joins Ji tonight to discuss how he launched his online database in 2017, his Black-Owned Restaurants Relief Fund to help support black-owned restaurants that have been impacted by unrest in Chicago, his future plans for the website, and much more. To donate to the Black-Owned Restaurants Relief Fund, click here.

