FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Alfonsa Wysinger, second from left, speaks at a news conference in Chicago with a display of recently seized guns, part of the 574 that had been seized in the city since Jan. 1. The mounting homicide toll in President Barack Obama’s hometown has giving ammunition to both sides in the nation’s debate about gun rights and safety. On Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, a federal judge in Chicago potentially opened a new market to gun dealers after ruling as unconstitutional Chicago ordinances that aim to reduce gun violence by banning their sale within the city’s limits. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)