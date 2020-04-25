Listen Now
Dave Plier

How to make a world-class Glassquiri

Ji Suk Yi

Shelby Allison, co-owner of Lost Lake Tiki Bar, breaks down how to make a world-class Glassquiri with Ji! To sign up for Lost Lake’s weekly newsletter or to donate to their virtual tip jar, click here.

Glassquiri (from Glass, Paris)

2 oz light rum with coconut + vanilla notes (we use Plantation 3 Star or El Dorado 3 Year), but you can also use an unflavored vodka or blanco tequila!

1 oz pineapple juice (Trader Joe’s makes the best store-bought version if you can’t juice your own)

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz simple syrup

Barspoon coconut oil (skinny teaspoon)

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Before you add ice, give it a little whisk or agitate it with a fork. Then add ice and shake that shit really, really, really hard — ’til it’s too cold to hold! You need to put some work in to get that nice frothy head. Strain into a coupe glass, garnish with a bay leaf and cracked pepper.

