Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

How COVID-19 is interrupting children’s education in Illinois

Ji Suk Yi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Berlin Schools Superintendent Adam Ehrman discusses the benefits of the school district’s $14.5 million elementary school built in 2009 in this Friday, March 1, 2019 photo. The district built the school with the promise of a $5 million state contribution from the 20-year-old school construction grant program. But the program hasn’t been funded for a decade and New Berlin’s wait for the state subsidy hampers the district’s effort to fix the problems of a crowded, outdated junior-senior high school. As new Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pushes for approval of a multibillion, statewide capital construction program, public school officials press for funding the grant program, which has a 15-year waiting list of 285 projects seeking state-subsidy approval. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

How has COVID-19 affected your child’s education? Chicago Sun-Times Education Reporter Nader Issa joins Ji to talk about how the coronavirus outbreak is interrupting children’s education in Illinois and nationwide.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Ji Suk Yi
Weeknights 7pm JiSukYi

Born in South Korea, Ji Suk Yi immigrated to the U.S. when she was almost five years old. She had an eclectic childhood— a fusion of Southern and Korean American culture. She’s called Chicago home since 2006. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on April 27 – And, vote on what time he should air!
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular