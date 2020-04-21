How COVID-19 is interrupting children’s education in Illinois

New Berlin Schools Superintendent Adam Ehrman discusses the benefits of the school district’s $14.5 million elementary school built in 2009 in this Friday, March 1, 2019 photo. The district built the school with the promise of a $5 million state contribution from the 20-year-old school construction grant program. But the program hasn’t been funded for a decade and New Berlin’s wait for the state subsidy hampers the district’s effort to fix the problems of a crowded, outdated junior-senior high school. As new Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pushes for approval of a multibillion, statewide capital construction program, public school officials press for funding the grant program, which has a 15-year waiting list of 285 projects seeking state-subsidy approval. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)