Having trouble sleeping during the coronavirus pandemic? Try these tips & tricks from Dr. Douglas Kirsch

On Thursday morning, the U.S Small Business Administration announced that the Paycheck Protection Program has exhausted the $349 billion dollars allotted for the program and that no new applications will be accepted. Kevin Boehm, Co-Owner of Boka Restaurant Group in Chicago, joined Ji Suk Yi to share his frustrations over the Paycheck Protection Program rollout. To help the Independent Restaurant Coalition, visit https://www.saverestaurants.com/take-action/.