Having trouble sleeping during the coronavirus pandemic? Try these tips & tricks from Dr. Douglas Kirsch

Ji speaks with Dr. Douglas B. Kirsch, a board-certified neurologist and the medical director of sleep medicine and sleep laboratories for sleep medicine at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. In this interview, Dr. Krisch breaks down the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sleep and the connections between sleep and mental and physical health.
