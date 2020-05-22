Grow what you like to eat and drink – How to grow a cocktail inspired garden

Sue Ryba, horticulturist and landscape expert at Bertog Landscape Co. in Wheeling, joins Ji to talk about what herbs can easily be grown at home and shares suggestions for mojitos and margaritas with fresh herbs!

The Backyard Mint Mojito

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice

1 tsp granulated sugar

3 mint leaves

2 oz white rum

Club soda or seltzer

Instructions:

Muddle the lime juice with 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sugar and mint leaves. Fill the glass about 2/3 with ice and add rum. Garnish with used lime and top off with club soda or seltzer.

Ruby + Rosemary Prosecco Cocktail

(Recipe courtesy of Buy This, Cook That)

Ingredients:

4 oz chilled Prosecco

3 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

1 1/2 oz chilled vodka

1 oz simple syrup (rosemary-honey)

Crushed ice

Grapefruit peel

Rosemary sprigs

Instructions:

First, create a simple syrup of honey and rosemary. Heat equal parts honey and water in a saucepan. Drop in a sprig of earthy rosemary and stir until the honey dissolves.

Cocktail recipe:

In a shaker, pour grapefruit juice, honey syrup and vodka over crushed ice. Shake well and strain into a glass. Pour chilled Prosecco to the top. Gently swirl with a sprig of rosemary and garnish with grapefruit peel.

Mocktails

Sparkling Jalapeno and Cilantro Limeade

Recipe courtesy Certified Pastry Aficionado

Ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup agave syrup

1-1/2 cups water

1 cup loosely chopped fresh cilantro

2 large de-seeded and finely diced jalapeños

1-1/2 cups fresh lime juice (about 8 limes)

1 34-oz bottle sparkling water

Instructions:

Add sugar, agave, and water to a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, remove from heat.

Add diced jalapeño and cilantro. Stir to combine and let sit for 30 minutes. Chill in refrigerator about an hour.

Add fresh lime juice and chilled simple syrup to a large pitcher and stir. Top off with sparkling water and gently stir. Serve immediately over ice and garnish with a lime wedge and jalapeño slice.