Green City Market goes virtual & delivers fresh food right to your door

Did you know that Green City Market will deliver your groceries right to your door? Yes, Green City Market is accepting online pickups where you will be able to place orders with 20+ vendors who are currently making deliveries to the city or are offering quick pick-up options. Ji Suk Yi chats with Melissa Flynn Executive Director, Green City Market joins Ji Suk Yi to talk about their new virtual opportunity. To download the Green City Market app on the App Store and Google Play or go to sourcewhatsgood.com.