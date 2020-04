In this photo taken Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, Children’s books used as resource materials to design museum exhibits fill shelves in the office area of the Inside the Rabbit Hole children’s book museum in North Kansas City, Mo. The books will become part of a much bigger book collection in the library of the museum which is (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Burst Into Books founder Jurema Gorham has teamed up with other community leaders to help support families during this difficult time. The organization is providing families with FREE COVID-19 Youth Activity Relief Bag, which are filled with books and activities that are geared towards kindergarten to 8th-grade students. Residents across Chicago can request a bag or offer donations by emailing the organizers or calling (312) 983-2655. The books will be delivered every Friday.