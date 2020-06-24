From iconic institutions to small store-fronts, Chicago’s commercial and nonprofit theaters face an uncertain future

Natia Simone created Village Minds to provide fresh produce and non-perishable foods to hundreds of South Side seniors after she witnessed the devastation from this month's looting in her neighborhood. She joined the show to talk about how got the idea to start the organization on Facebook and how they've successfully donated to over 650 seniors in area senior homes. To support, donate, or volunteer for Village Minds, you can send money through CashApp to $VillageMinds or email them.