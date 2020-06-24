Listen Now
From iconic institutions to small store-fronts, Chicago’s commercial and nonprofit theaters face an uncertain future

Ji Suk Yi

Mercury Theater

Deb Clapp, Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres, discusses the plight of over 250 theaters in Chicagoland. Without easy access to federal aid and no box office income, the theater community is experiencing a wake-up call to mobilize efforts to save an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

