Former Walter Payton Men of the Year Israel Idonije poses for photos upon arriving for the third round of the 2016 NFL football draft at Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Israel Idonije, former Chicago Bear, entrepreneur, and owner of RSTR gym, joins Ji to talk about his work with The Chicago Boutique Fitness Alliance and why they are asking the Mayor and Governor to expand Phase 4 guidelines to allow 75% occupancy with a minimum of 3 feet or closer between each person when a barrier is present.