Justin Breen is the Founder/CEO of BrEpic Communications. He joins Ji this evening to talk about his new book, Epic Business: 30 Secrets to Build Your Business Exponentially and Give You the Freedom to Live the Life You Want! Justin’s new book details how Breen founded his firm BrEpic and turned it into a public relations powerhouse working with amazing visionary clients around the world. It reveals 30 secrets Breen learned from some of the world’s top entrepreneurs and how he applied them to building his company. To purchase the book, visit www.amazon.com/dp/B0881ZBNDV.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction