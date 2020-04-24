Dr. Lori Post on the surge in domestic violence cases during COVID-19

One of the more horrific consequences of lockdown has been the rise in the number of domestic violence and abuse cases. Director of the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Dr. Lori Post, talks about protecting victims of abuse during the coronavirus pandemic and the support that is available for anyone suffering from domestic violence. If you or somebody you know is a victim of abuse, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

