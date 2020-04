The spread of coronavirus has us all full of questions—especially when it comes to the world of travel. Ji Suk Yi chats with “Eye on Travel” Host Peter Greenberg to talk about how the coronavirus has affected the airlines, hotels, international travel, and cruise lines so far and what's ahead for the future. He also takes listeners top travel questions. Catch "Eye On Travel with Peter Greenberg" on Saturday afternoons from 4:00pm-6:00pm on WGN Radio.