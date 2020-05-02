Listen Now
Comedian Kelsie Huff talks about life in quarantine & the Lincoln Lodge’s Stay Home Stay Funny Online Comedy Contest

Ji Suk Yi

You have seen her on WCIU’s (CW26) The Jam, and ABC’s Windy City LIVE. Comedian Kelsie Huff joins Ji to talk about life in quarantine, the virtual comedy scene and The Lincoln Lodge’s Stay Home Stay Funny Online Comedy Contest.

Ji Suk Yi
Ji Suk Yi

Born in South Korea, Ji Suk Yi immigrated to the U.S. when she was almost five years old. She had an eclectic childhood— a fusion of Southern and Korean American culture. She's called Chicago home since 2006.

