Co-Founder & Executive Director of The Legacy Project Victor Salvo on historic ruling on LGBTQ employment discrimination: “This is extraordinary good news”

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, where the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the first case of LGBT rights since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In a historic decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited under federal civil rights law. Victor Salvo, Co-Founder & Executive Director of The Legacy Project, speaks with Ji about today’s ruling and the importance of embracing equality and diversity in the workplace. He also shares insight into his work for The Legacy Project and how the project is celebrating pride month virtually.