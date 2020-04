Pastoral intern Eric Botzet, left reads from his Bible during a service at Redeemer Fellowship Church, one of the churches recently opened by Baptist missionaries in New England, in Watertown, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The building for the former Congregational church stands across the street from another former church building that has been converted to luxury condominiums. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

This weekend, many churches and other houses of worship will remain closed for Easter services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin Massey, System Vice President for Mission & Spiritual Care for Advocate Aurora Health, joins Ji Suk Yi to talk about how he is carrying out his duties in light of the pandemic and gives listeners some words of encouragement.