People wear mask as they ride bicycle in downtown Chicago, Thursday, May 7, 2020. New Illinois rules about wearing a face mask over age 2 started Friday, May 1, when they can’t maintain a 6 foot social distance in public during COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Because of the pandemic, more and more people are buying new bikes or fixing up their old ones to get out there and ride! Hillary Miller, sales associate and media spokesperson of Bicycles Etc. in Lisle, joins Ji to talk about their increase in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.