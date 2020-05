Khawar Hafeez reads his book at his home on Friday, Nov. 18, 2011, in Chicago. The Hafeez family of Chicago, Pakistani immigrants with no criminal records, received a letter that their deportation orders had been “administratively closed” after getting help from a congresswoman. The four immigrants came to the U.S. seven years ago on humanitarian and visitor visas and overstayed. They may be among the first immigrants to benefit from the new Homeland Security Department rules. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)