Artists throughout Chicago are providing hope to communities through murals

Ji Suk Yi
Image Courtesy of Delilah

Ji Suk Yi speaks with Owner of Vault Gallerie and Curator of The Mural Movement, Delilah, about her efforts to bring hope to various communities throughout Chicago. Delilah has been making arrangements during the duration of quarantine to have artists create murals on store fronts that have been boarded up, in hopes of bringing optimism to everyone impacted by the current times we’re experiencing.

To get involved by volunteering your time or donating funds to assist with purchasing art supplies, click HERE!

