A parent’s guide to virtual kids activities from the Chicago Children’s Theatre

Ji Suk Yi

** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JUNE 9-10 ** Playbills from several productions by the Chicago Children’s Theater are seen at the company’s office on May 23, 2007. The professional theater company, started two years ago, joins several other Chicago area theater companies offering quality works that appeal to children. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Keeping our children engaged and informed can be tough while we all are practicing social distancing. Ji Suk Yi speaks with Dexter Ellis, Director of Education and Community Programs of the Chicago Children’s Theatre, to talk about how they’ve launched CCTv: Virtual Theatre & Learning from Chicago Children’s Theatre with the splashy debut of Frederick, A Virtual Puppet Production, voiced by Chicago-trained stage and film star Michael Shannon. To learn more about Chicago Children’s Theatre’s virtual learning programs, visit their website chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

