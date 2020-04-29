A parent’s guide to virtual kids activities from the Chicago Children’s Theatre

Ji speaks with Joffrey Ballet’s Derrick Agnoletti to talk about ballet in the time of coronavirus. He also talks about what exercises he is doing at home to stay strong and flexible and the different virtual programs the company is doing via Instagram. Every Thursday at 2 pm, Joffrey Rehearsal Director Adam Blyde hosts “On Cue,” a weekly check-in (via @joffreyballet Instagram LIVE) with a Joffrey Company Artist about how they’re staying fit, what they’re doing to stay sane and even share some of their favorite quarantine recipes.