An inside look into Urban Growers Collective

Ji Suk Yi

Urban Growers Collective is a community organization rooted in growing food. They cultivate several nourishing environments that support health, economic development, and healing. The collective provides job training and community engagement from pre-school age to teens and it is facilitated on farms across 11 acres in various Chicago neighborhoods. Soon, they launch a mobile farmers market on wheels called “Fresh Moves Chi.” Ji speaks with Laurell Sims, who is the Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director.

Ji Suk Yi
Born in South Korea, Ji Suk Yi immigrated to the U.S. when she was almost five years old. She had an eclectic childhood— a fusion of Southern and Korean American culture. She’s called Chicago home since 2006. (Click for more.)
