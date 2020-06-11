An inside look into Urban Growers Collective

Urban Growers Collective is a community organization rooted in growing food. They cultivate several nourishing environments that support health, economic development, and healing. The collective provides job training and community engagement from pre-school age to teens and it is facilitated on farms across 11 acres in various Chicago neighborhoods. Soon, they launch a mobile farmers market on wheels called “Fresh Moves Chi.” Ji speaks with Laurell Sims, who is the Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction