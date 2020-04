Kendal Kost, a fellow Chicagoan, and a manager at Lula Cafe, has created a designer hat homage for her adorable cat Charlie on Instagram and it's a page that we have truly enjoyed during this difficult time. She joins Ji to talk about how she started her cat's IG page and shares her experience on being a caretaker and a restaurant industry worker who has been financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. To support the Lula Cafe Staff Relief Fund, click here.