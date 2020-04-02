Skip to content
WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Chicago
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Listen/Watch
Listen Live
Audio Help
iPhone App
Android App
Ask Alexa to Play WGN
Watch Live
Green Room
Weekdays
Schedule
Upcoming Guests/Sports
Bob Sirott
John Williams
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams
Anna Davlantes
Roe Conn
Ji Suk Yi
Nick Digilio
Dave Plier
Pinch Hitters
Weekend
Schedule
Matt Bubala
The Morning Show with Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Startup Showcase with Scott Kitun
Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg
White Sox Weekly
Sports Central
WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf
The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter
Steve Dale’s Pet World
The Lutheran Hour
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning
Pete McMurray
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson
Karen Conti
After Hours with Rick Kogan
Podcasts
The Chicago Way with John Kass
The CornerStore
CryptoCast Podcast
Dane Neal
Elton Jim’s Captain Pod-tastic
Goodbuy Girl with Judy Pielach
Hush Loudly
Legal Face-Off
Market Overdrive
Mason Vera Paine
The Mincing Rascals
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
RadioElif
Rebel Force Radio
Second City Works presents “Getting to Yes, And”
Technori
Thinking Out Loud
uh-PARENT-ly
Steve Dale’s Other World
News
News
Coronavirus
Weather
Traffic
Emergency Closing Center
Health
The Markets
Business News
Political News
Neighborhood News
City Club of Chicago
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Horoscopes
Odd News
Top Stories
AP Sources: Shipping tycoon helps Venezuela in quest for gas
Emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy
Video
Coronavirus peak coming as U.S. grapples with increasing cases
Video
Search underway for Kennedy family member, her 8-year-old son after canoe accident
Sports
Blackhawks
Blackhawks Crazy
Blackhawks Highlights
White Sox
White Sox Weekly
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates
Powell at the Park
Northwestern Football
Northwestern Basketball
Hamp, O’B and Koz
Jarrett Payton’s Postgame Presser
NFL Draft
Quest for Gold
Top Stories
Big league vets with minor league deals get up to $50,000
Top Stories
Pandemic forcing NBA players to work out with what’s on hand
The biggest bad guy at WrestleMania is coronavirus
NFL medical officer Dr. Sills speaks of uncertain times
New Preakness date uncertain but infield party canceled
Contests
Events
Events
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Ad Choices: Our Ads
Newsletter sign-up
Social Media
Public File Help
Employment / EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WGN Insider
WGN History
Search
Search
Search
Listen Now
Listen Now
Roe Conn
Ji Suk Yi
Ji Suk Yi
Ji Suk Yi
Weeknights 7pm
Born in South Korea, Ji Suk Yi immigrated to the U.S. when she was almost five years old. She had an eclectic childhood— a fusion of Southern and Korean American culture. She’s called Chicago home since 2006. (
Click for more
.)
Clinical Psychologist Dr. John Duffy tells a parent how to get his son to comply with the “shelter-in-place” order
Audio
Northwestern Medicine Dr. Benjamin Singer: It’s premature to be using Hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak, and Zinc to treat COVID-19
Audio
Should we all wear masks in public? Health expert talks about the new guidance
Audio
Comfort dogs offering virtual visits during stay-at-home order
Audio
Cardinal Blase Cupich offers a prayer for all Chicagoans during these tough times
Audio
More Home Page Top Stories