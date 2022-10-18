Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey met again Tuesday night in the second of two debates ahead of November’s election for Governor of Illinois. The debate, hosted by WGN Radio parent Nexstar Media Group, was held at WGN-TV’s studios in Chicago and broadcast on WGN-TV and Radio and on Nexstar’s other TV stations around the state. On-demand audio of the debate is available below.

