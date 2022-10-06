Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two debates ahead of November’s election for Governor of Illinois. The debate, hosted by WGN Radio parent Nexstar Media Group, was held at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, broadcast on Nexstar TV stations around the state, and streamed by WGN Radio. On-demand audio of the debate is available below.

A second debate between the two candidates will be held on Tuesday night, October 18, at 7pm in Chicago. That debate can again be seen on Nexstar stations including WGN-TV in Chicago and will be broadcast live by WGN Radio.