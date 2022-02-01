IL Governor Race

Skip to content
WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Chicago
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Listen
Listen Live
Audio Help
iPhone App
Android App
Ask Alexa to Play WGN
Video
Green Room
Weekday
Schedule
Upcoming Guests/Sports
Bob Sirott
John Williams
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams
Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand
Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen
John Landecker
Rollye James
Dave Plier
Jim Bohannon
Pinch Hitters
Weekend
Schedule
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen
Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg
The Mincing Rascals
The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter
Steve Dale’s Pet World
The Lutheran Hour
This Week in Wealth with Tom Fortino and Ilyce Glink
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning
Steve Dale’s Other World
Karen Conti
Rick Kogan
WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari
Bill Cunningham
Podcasts
BuyDiverse
The Chicago Way with John Kass
Dane Neal
Elton Jim’s Captain Pod-tastic
Hush Loudly
Legal Face-Off
The Mincing Rascals
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
on your radar
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
Second City Works presents “Getting to Yes, And”
Steve Dale’s Petcast
uh-PARENT-ly
News
News
Chicago Weather
Chicago Traffic
Emergency Closing Center
Health
Coronavirus
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Business News
The Business of Food with Steve Alexander
Political News
City Club of Chicago
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
BestReviews
Technology News
Science News
Product Recalls
Entertainment News
Illinois Lottery
Horoscopes
Odd News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Sanctions vs. neutrality: Swiss fine-tune response to Russia
Screen Actors Guild Awards to offer Oscars preview
‘Saturday Night Live’ opens with tribute song to Ukraine
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
Sports
Blackhawks
Blackhawks Highlights
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720
Northwestern Football
Collegiately Speaking
Northwestern Basketball
Hamp and O’B
Bears
The WGN Radio Football Podcast
Big Game Bound / More Pro Football
Bulls
Cubs
White Sox
China 2022
Quest for Gold
Auto Racing
SportsClick
Top Stories
Derek Ryan’s first NHL hat trick lifts Oilers past Panthers
No. 1 Gonzaga one of top-6 teams in AP poll to fall
No. 11 Providence wins first Big East regular-season title
No. 1 Gonzaga falls at Saint Mary’s on tough day for Top 10
Contests / Events
Contests
Events
Your Hometown
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Destination Illinois
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers with Nexstar
About
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Ad Choices: Our Ads
Newsletter sign-up
Social Media
Public File Help
Employment / EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WGN Insider
WGN Archives
Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Search
Search
Search
IL Governor Race
Billionaire donates $20M to Irvin bid for Illinois governor
Video
In bid to become first Black governor of Illinois, Richard Irvin says ‘All Lives Matter’
Video
Gov. Pritzker proposes grocery tax freeze
Video
Rabine opposes early childhood education funding: ‘government shouldn’t be raising kids’
Video
Read Governor Pritzker’s election year State of the State address
Video
More IL Governor Race Headlines
Pritzker enjoys ‘comfortable lead’ over GOP field, Rabine early Republican frontrunner, pollster says
Irvin scores 60 GOP endorsements as financial filings show early warning signs in Bailey campaign
Video
Bailey defends voting to raise property taxes 81% on local school board
Video
Close
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Sign Up
Live updates: ICRC asked to repatriate bodies of soldiers
Blackhawks 8 - Devils 5 - 2/25/22
Audio
Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/26/22) – David Hochberg with Mr. Floor Igor Murokh, Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm and real estate attorney David Schlueter
Audio
Video highlights: Vest-a-Thon radiothon
Video
Pritzker: Illinois school mask mandate being lifted on Monday
Video