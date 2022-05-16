HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini live at Misericordia’s Greenhouse Inn, May 21

Lou Manfredini is taking the show back out on the road!

Join the live broadcast of HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini on Saturday, May 21 from 6am to 10am at the Greenhouse Inn on Misericordia’s campus (6300 N. Ridge Avenue in Chicago).

Enjoy grilled treats complimentary of Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, a whiskey demonstration with DeKalb’s own Whiskey Acres, and more.

Attendees can enjoy treats available for purchase from Misericordia’s Hearts and Flour Bakery and have the chance to win exclusive WGN Radio 100th anniversary T-shirts and tote bags.

Parking is free.

The live broadcast is sponsored by Arnold Electric, Oklahoma Joe’s Smokers and Grills, and Whiskey Acres.