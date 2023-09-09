Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/23: Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. joins the show to discuss the negative implications of allowing a seller to stay in your newly purchased him beyond the closing date. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction