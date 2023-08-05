Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/05/23: Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping joins the show to discuss new government regulations that could be coming in 2028, which would require water heaters to meet a 90% efficiency standard. Listen to learn what this means for the price of water heaters going forward, and how you can start planning for it. To learn more about what Center Guard Plumbing can do for you, go to centerguardplumbing.com or call 847-406-8883.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction