Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/08/2023: Student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan, A.K.A. The Student Loan Assassin joins the program talk about the recent Supreme Court decision regarding student loans, and what this means for borrowers. She also discusses the new repayment plan that could cut everyone’s payment in half. Additionally, tune in to hear about alternative options to getting a degree. Learn more about Kaplan Law Firm by going to financialrelief.com or calling Rae at 1-312-294-8989.

