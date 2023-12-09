Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/09/23: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor, joins the show to discuss what causes gapping in your wood floor during the winter. Additionally, he gives tips on what cleaning products you should and should not use. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide, go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction