Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/05/2023: Lou Manfredini had a caller with a problem with their Silcock, he referred them to Mike Epping from Center Guard Plumbing. Listen in as Mike talks about the proper way to shut down your outside Silcock valve and what Center Guard Plumbing can do to help you. To learn more about what Center Guard Plumbing can do for you, go to centerguardplumbing.com or call 847-406-8883.

