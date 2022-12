Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Attorney Rae Kaplan of Kaplan Law Firm joins the show to talk about President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is now going to the Supreme Court and what to expect from that. To learn more about what Rae can do for you go to financialrelief.com or call her at (312) 294-8989.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction