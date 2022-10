Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about why you should talk with The Kite Team first when dealing with a home sale instead of a bank. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.

