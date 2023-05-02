Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/15/2023: Center Guard Plumbing’s Mike Epping joins the show to talk about how the trade of plumbing is one of the higher-paid trades and how they are looking for new talent and skilled workers to be a part of their family-owned business.To learn more about what Center Guard Plumbing can do for you centerguardplumbing.com.

