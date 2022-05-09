Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to explain why buyers aren’t backing down from increased rates. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction