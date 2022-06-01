Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/21/2022: Student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan, A.K.A. The Student Loan Assassin joins the program to explain exactly where debt goes when it’s forgiven. Learn more about Kaplan Law Firm by going to financialrelief.com or calling Rae at 1-312-294-8989.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction